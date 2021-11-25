ECI to host international webinar on increasing electoral participation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host an international webinar called “Enhancing Electoral Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities, and Senior Citizen Voters” on Friday.

It will be attended by delegates from 24 countries and four organisations from across the world.

“Presentations will be made by election management bodies (EMBs) and organisations on best practices and initiatives taken by them to enhance electoral participation of women, persons with disabilities, and senior citizen voters,” the ECI said in a press release.

The ECI further said, “This international webinar will provide a good opportunity to all the participants to exchange ideas and learn from each other’s experience of the best practices and initiatives taken.”

On the sidelines of the webinar, three publications will be released - the October issue of A-WEB India Journal of Elections; the October issue of VoICE International magazine, and a publication on Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizen Voters in Elections.