Home / India News / ECI to host international webinar on increasing electoral participation
india news

ECI to host international webinar on increasing electoral participation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host an international webinar called “Enhancing Electoral Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities, and Senior Citizen Voters” on Friday
A representational image. (AFP/File)
A representational image. (AFP/File)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host an international webinar called “Enhancing Electoral Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities, and Senior Citizen Voters” on Friday.

It will be attended by delegates from 24 countries and four organisations from across the world.

“Presentations will be made by election management bodies (EMBs) and organisations on best practices and initiatives taken by them to enhance electoral participation of women, persons with disabilities, and senior citizen voters,” the ECI said in a press release.

The ECI further said, “This international webinar will provide a good opportunity to all the participants to exchange ideas and learn from each other’s experience of the best practices and initiatives taken.”

On the sidelines of the webinar, three publications will be released - the October issue of A-WEB India Journal of Elections; the October issue of VoICE International magazine, and a publication on Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizen Voters in Elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out