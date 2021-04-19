EC imposes 24-hr campaign ban on BJP’s Basu and TMC’s Mondal

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Sujata Mondal of the Trinamool Congress for their controversial remarks during the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal. The bar on campaigning will be in force from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday.

In an order, the poll panel said it had carefully considered Mondal’s reply to it notice which does not justify the relevant portions of her statement “denigrating the Scheduled Caste community in West Bengal”.

Basu was issued a notice for his remarks that “if you kill one we will kill four of you...” Besides warning the leaders against making such statements, the poll panel imposed a ban on campaigning by them.