Economic, security cooperation utmost priority for India: Jaishankar at Asean meet

New Delhi: The situation in Myanmar and keeping sea lines of communication free and open figured at the Asean-India foreign ministers’ meeting in Laos on Friday, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar saying economic and security cooperation with the bloc is an “utmost priority” for India. EAM S Jaishankar is in the Laos capital of Vientiane for a series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar is in the Laos capital of Vientiane for a series of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and has also held bilateral meetings with counterparts of several countries, including Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

Digital, defence, maritime issues, connectivity, security, health, and cultural heritage preservation are priority areas for India-Asean cooperation, Jaishankar said in a post on X after the foreign ministers’ meeting.

“Also spoke about the situation in Myanmar, keeping the Sea Lines of Communication open and free, Quad’s outlook on ASEAN & AOIP, and the conflict in Gaza,” he said, referring to the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Describing the meeting as productive, Jaishankar said that as India marks a decade of its “Act East” policy, the country values the progress achieved in implementing its comprehensive strategic partnership with the bloc and the increasing synergy in the outlook for the region.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said Asean is the cornerstone of India’s Act East policy and the Indo-Pacific vision built thereafter on the policy.

“For us, political, economic, and security cooperation with Asean is of the utmost priority. So too are people-to-people linkages that we are constantly seeking to expand,” he said.

“It is encouraging to note that our partnership acquires ever more dimensions with each passing year. While our achievements are substantial, our ambitions must always remain high,” he added.

Jaishankar thanked Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan for co-chairing the Asean-Indian foreign ministers’ meetings for the past three years. Singapore was the country coordinator for India within Asean during this period, and the Philippines will take on the role for the next three years.

He also welcomed foreign minister Bendito Freitas of Timor-Leste as an observer at the meeting and said India will open an embassy in Dili very shortly.

Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with Lao home minister Vilayvong Bouddakham, industry minister Malaithong Kommasith, foreign affairs committee chairman Sanya Praseuth, and special envoy Alounkeo Kittikhoun and discussed relations between the two countries.

He held a separate meeting with Brunei foreign minister Erywan Yusof and launched the logo celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two sides. He also met New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters and discussed education, agriculture, technology, and the Pacific Islands.