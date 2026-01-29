Economic survey flags social media addiction among India's teens, youth: ‘Access no longer a constraint’

Access is no longer the binding constraint, the Economic Survey 2025-26 said in its report on Thursday as it flagged the risks of social media addiction and the easy internet use availability to people in the age groups of 15-29. The report called for attention on digital hygiene and the kind of content being consumed online. Social media applications are displayed on a mobile phone. (REUTERS/Representative)

The report also said that reliance and addiction to digital apps and social media impacts academic performance, workplace productivity, and mental health of youth as well as adults.

“India’s youth are living in an intensely digital environment. While access fuels learning, jobs, and civic participation, compulsive and high-intensity use can impose real economic and social costs, ranging from lost study hours and reduced productivity to healthcare burdens and financial losses resulting from risky online behaviours,” the report said.

Mental health risks, increased chances of scams The survey report highlighted how digital addiction can affect mental health with risks of anxiety, depression and low self-esteem, especially among teens and young adults in the age group of 15-24, as confirmed in multiple Indian and global studies.

The survey also pointed to risks of being caught up in a gaming addiction, which may even extend to online gambling habits. The ‘Gaming Disorder’, as stated in the survey, can cause sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal, and depression, with adolescent populations especially vulnerable.

"With near-universal mobile/internet use among 15-29-year-olds, access is no longer the binding constraint," the Survey said.

Not only does digital addiction impact productivity and academics, it also increases risks of cyberbullying and online scams, which can further fuel stress.

"Developing a comprehensive set of indicators is essential to assessing the multi-dimensional effects of digital addiction interventions," the Survey said.

Why is it difficult to tackle digital addiction? Several countries have taken stringent measures to tackle the problem of digital addiction. Most recently, Australia banned the use of social media for teens under the age of 16, a move aimed at protecting children from the risks of social media.

Similar measures have been seen in many other countries, like China, South Korea, Brazil, France, Spain, Finland, Japan, and states in the US.

However, when it comes to India, the lack of comprehensive national data on the consumption of digital content poses a big challenge in the tackling the problem of addiction, the economic survey report said.

"This hinders targeted intervention, resource allocation, and integration of digital wellness into national mental health strategies," the Survey said. However, the report also said that some empirical data and actionable insights may become available in the upcoming Second National Mental Health Survey (NMHS).