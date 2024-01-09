ED accuses Bengal police of diluting attack case; ruling party hits back

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday accused West Bengal police of diluting the charges pressed against accused persons in the Sandeshkhali case in which a team of the federal agency were attacked by a mob when it went to raid the house of a Trinamool Congress leader. The ED team was attacked in West Bengal on Friday. (PTI)

The ruling party, meanwhile, has alleged that one of the officers in the ED team, which went to raid the house of the TMC leader at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on Friday, is named as an accused in a Central Bureau of Investigation case.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Indian Penal Code sections dealing with charges such as attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant and dacoity were dropped from the first information report registered by state police, the federal agency said in a statement. The agency has not been given a copy of the FIR, it alleged.

“We will take strict action against whoever has taken the law in their own hands,” said state police chief Rajeev Kumar.

Also Read | ‘FIR filed under bailable sections’, claim ED officials over attack on probe team by TMC cadre

On Friday, a team of ED officials was attacked when they went to raid the house of Shahjahan Sheikh, a local TMC leader with close links with arrested state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. Central force personnel accompanying the ED team were also attacked. Three ED officers had to be hospitalised.

The magnitude of the scam was “enormous” and the proceeds of crime received and transferred by just one suspect was ₹9,000-10,000 crore, the ED said in its statement. Around ₹2,000 crore has been transferred to Dubai, it claimed.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday sought a clarification from the Mamata Banerjee administration as to why Sheikh hasn’t been arrested and whether he is in India or has fled from the country.

Read | 'Jungle raj' going on in West Bengal, says Sarbananda Sonowal; TMC hits back

“Sheikh Shahjahan is here only. Fake news is being spread that he might have fled to Bangaldesh. He is taking legal opinion. The state police will ascertain whom to arrest,” Sukumar Mahato, TMC legislator of Sandeshkahli, told the media. “But as far I know, he was not there in the house when the ED went to raid and he has nothing to do with the attack.”

On Sunday, top brass of the Central Reserve Police Force and ED met Bose at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, following which the governor sent a strong warning to state police. The ED has issued a look out notice against Sheikh.

“The CBI is conducting a probe against ED’s assistant director Rajkumar Ram in connection with a corruption case. He has been named in the CBI’s FIR. It is unfortunate that the ED officer, who went to investigate a case against a TMC leader and broke open locked doors, is involved in a corruption case himself,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

“The TMC has no moral right to say this. A specific case is pending against the newly appointed DGP (director general of police). Names of at least 100 police officers of the state police, including senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officers and a few who have recently retired, have cropped up in the investigation during the coal and cattle smuggling scams,” opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari told media persons.