‘FIR filed under bailable sections’, claim ED officials over attack on probe team by TMC cadre

Amid a political tussle over the assault on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali last week, the probe agency on Monday claimed that the state police lodged an FIR under bailable and non-scheduled offences in the Sandeshkhali assault incident and had not provided a copy of the complaint to the ED, reported news agency PTI. Security personnel stand guard at the site where vehicles of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team were attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. (ANI)

However, the police lodged a suo motu case against the ED officers, who came to raid the TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the ration distribution scam, on the charges of molestation, forcible entrance and theft.

The probe agency also claimed that a similar incident happened on January 5 when the officials arrested the former Bongaon Municipality chairman and TMC leader Shankar Adhya in North 24 Paraganas district despite local police being informed.

The probe agency, in a statement, said that an FIR was filed in this incident, too, but a copy was not provided and is still awaited.

Sheikh's family filed a complaint alleging that the ED raided their residence without prior notice and broke locks to gain entry. Meanwhile, the probe agency issued a lookout notice for Sheikh as there are apprehensions that he might flee the country following the assault incident. It also lodged a complaint against Sheikh and his supporters for assaulting its officers.

Last week, ED officials were attacked by a mob of TMC supporters when they were on their way to raid the homes of TMC leaders in connection with the ration case.

The officials were travelling in a car when the vehicle was pelted with stones, breaking the window panes of the four-wheeler. Three ED officials were injured in the attack.

The probe agency – which already arrested state food minister Jyotipriyo Mullick in October 2023 in connection with the case – said the mob comprising 800-1,000 people attacked ED officials and 27 accompanying paramilitary personnel with sticks, stones and bricks, while shouting slogans against the agency and the central government. ED vehicles were also badly damaged, the statement added.

The ED also claimed that the magnitude of the ration distribution scam was "enormous" and proceeds of crime transferred by a suspect amount to ₹9,000-10,000 crore, out of which ₹2,000 crore are "suspected to be transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)