ED attaches assets of Shabir Shah, fines three more in terror funding case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah’s Srinagar property in a terror financing case and imposed penalty on three people, allegedly involved in funding the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), the agency said on Friday.

The ED attached a property located in Effandi Bagh, Rawalpora, Srinagar, it said in a statement. The property was held in the name of Shah’s wife and daughters. “He has been involved in carrying out illicit activities along with his accomplice Mohd Aslam Wani, who is an activist of banned militant organisation JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad). He was using Aslam Wani as a carrier for collecting hawala money sent by his Pakistan-based sympathisers through hawala operators to deliver the same in Srinagar,” the agency said in the statement.

Shah has admitted to ED that he does not have any source of income and failed to explain any legitimate source of money for his expenses, the ED said.

“Investigation also revealed that he was in touch with the global terrorist Hafeez Sayeed, chief of banned outfit ‘Jamat-ud-Dawa’ based in Pakistan. Investigation has revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah had been receiving money for carrying out separatist activities in J&K [Jammu and Kashmir] and has acquired various properties through a maze of dubious transactions,” it said. Wani and Shah were arrested by ED in 2017 for the offence of money laundering.

In a separate hawala case related to terror funding of the banned outfit LeT, the ED imposed a penalty of ~15 lakh on three people and confiscated ~ 7 lakh in cash.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:39 IST