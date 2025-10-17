ED attaches cryptocurrency worth ₹2,385 crore in OctaFX ponzi scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has issued a provisional order to attach movable properties in the form of cryptocurrency worth around a whopping ₹2,385 crore in the alleged multi-crore OctaFX Ponzi scam. The probe by the Enforcement Directorate revealed that the OctaFX operated using a “distributed global network”. (File/HT Photo)

The alleged “mastermind” behind the scam, a man named Pavel Prozorov, has also been arrested by the police in Spain on the basis of his alleged involvement in cybercrimes spanning several nations, the probe agency said.

The provisional order has been issued under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case linked to a “fraud” allegedly committed by unauthorised foreign-exchange trading platform OctaFX. Several investors were allegedly duped by the firm after promising them higher returns.

“ED has so far attached assets worth over Rs. 2,681 Crore, including 19 immovable properties and a luxury yacht in Spain owned by Pavel Prozorov, who has been arrested by Spanish Police Authorities,” the probe agency said in a post on X.