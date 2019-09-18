ED attaches Moin Qureshi’s property worth Rs 9.35 crore

india

Controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi used to collect money from individuals directly or through Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Sana Babu and used the funds “for influencing probes” by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency said that it had attached a farmhouse in Delhi’s Chhatarpur and an old fort in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, among other properties, worth Rs 9.35 crore belonging to Qureshi, who is being investigated for allegedly bribing CBI and other government officials and for laundering money through shell companies.

Interestingly, Babu was a witness for the ED in 2017 in its case against Qureshi, but in July this year, the agency arrested him, alleging that he was close to Qureshi and was working for him.

“The proceeds of crime used to be laundered through various means such as expenditure abroad by Moin Qureshi, his wife and their family members using money send through Hawala or expenditure on behalf of senior officers. Other way of laundering was investment in properties..” ED added.

