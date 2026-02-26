ED director Rahul Navin to visit Chennai for review of ongoing probes

Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin will visit Chennai this weekend to review the status of ongoing investigations of the agency in the election-bound state, including a high-profile controversial probe involving Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin. (ANI File)

Officials said the ED director is likely to reach the Chennai office on Thursday night.

“The ED chief will conduct a comprehensive review of the ongoing money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases being investigated in Tamil Nadu, especially those cases where the courts have recently issued directions,” said an officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

Navin had made a similar visit to Kolkata last month after the dramatic raid at the political consultancy firm I-PAC which turned into a legal battle with the West Bengal government. ED had accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of obstructing its searches and taking away the evidence while Banerjee alleged that ED was attempting to take away its election-strategy-related documents from I-PAC premises just before the assembly elections.

Last week, the Madras high court ordered the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file a case against KN Nehru to probe alleged bribery in appointments to the municipal administration and water supply department, a portfolio he currently holds.

The ED had shared certain evidence and information with the Tamil Nadu government in this case, seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) by the DVAC so that it can also initiate a money laundering investigation.

It had said that it recovered incriminating evidence against Nehru and others while investigating a separate bank loan fraud case. Nehru, while speaking with reporters earlier, had denied wrongdoing.

The HC said in its February 20 order that while the ED’s complaint was vague, it had submitted voluminous material indicating a prima facie case.

The court added that a preliminary inquiry could have been conducted by the state under section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita within 14 days, but the state had only delayed the investigation.

The matter pertains to recruitment of around 2,538 candidates to the posts of assistant engineers. The selected candidates have already joined the offices and have been in service for more than six months.

The ED director, a second officer said on Thursday, will also review other operational and administrative issues related to its two zonal offices located in Chennai and other sub-zonal units located in the state that is soon going to have assembly polls.