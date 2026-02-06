ED files charge sheet against ex-RG Kar principal, three others in laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three others in its money laundering probe into the affairs of the institution, the agency said on Friday. ED has filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three other accused entities.

On August 9, 2024, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy. Ghosh was heading the medical college and hospital at the time.

Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court in January 2025.

The federal financial crimes probe agency launched the investigation based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR), which focused on financial irregularities at the medical college.

It is alleged that Sandip Ghosh, in abuse of his official position, dishonestly and fraudulently facilitated undue benefits to firms operating as a cartel under the control of co-accused persons, namely Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra.

“ED investigation revealed that substantial amounts credited to the accounts of contractors, received from the accounts of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, were systematically diverted and siphoned off by colluding with contractors, either through withdrawals via bearer cheques issued to their close associates or by transfers to associate firms and further withdrawn in cash, with the intent to conceal, disguise and project the proceeds of crime (PoCs) as untainted. It has further been revealed that the direct PoCs were intermingled with other funds, withdrawn in cash and routed through multiple layers of financial transactions,” the agency said.

It further said that in lieu of extending such illegal favour and patronage, Sandip Ghosh received illegal gratification and pecuniary advantage from the said contractors, thereby securing undue advantage or pecuniary gain for himself and others through the award of contracts worth approximately ₹6.89 crore.

“Investigation further revealed that the income earned by Sandip Ghosh from private medical practice was meagre and grossly disproportionate to the large cash deposits in his bank accounts. The cash receipts, falsely projected as professional fees without rendering any medical services, constitute unaccounted gratification for awarding work orders to firms owned by Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra. These PoCs were deposited into the accounts of Sandip Ghosh and his wife and layered through transfers to family members under the guise of gifts, thereby knowingly projecting the same as untainted money,” the ED said.

The agency said it has identified and attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹52,38,651 belonging to Sandip Ghosh in the case.