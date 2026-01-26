CBI officer who led RG Kar case probe chosen for President's police medal

The senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer who supervised the investigation into the rape and murder at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College has been selected for the President’s Police Medal this year, officials said on Sunday. An art painted on the road during the ongoing protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, in Kolkata. (ANI)

V Chandrasekhar, Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, is among 31 CBI officers and officials chosen for the prestigious awards that will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day, January 26, according to a government notification .

A 2000-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, Chandrasekhar, oversaw the investigation in the high-profile RG Kar case after it was transferred to the CBI amid public outrage and allegations over the initial handling by the Kolkata Police. Officials said he visited the crime scene several times during the course of the probe and closely monitored the investigation. Under his supervision, the agency filed a charge sheet that led to the conviction of the main accused, Sanjay Rai, within months.

The case had triggered widespread protests in West Bengal and renewed the debate on the handling of sexual assault cases, prompting judicial and administrative scrutiny and the eventual handover to the federal agency.

Apart from Chandrasekhar, the award list includes Amit Srivastava, Superintendent of Police; Mukesh Sharma, Additional SP; Pramod Kumar Yati, Sub-Inspector; Chaman Lal, Assistant Sub-Inspector; and Ramu Golla, Head Constable, who have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.