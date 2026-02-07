: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its first charge sheet against Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, and three others in a case of financial corruption that surfaced days after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor inside the institution in the early hours of August 9, 2024, lawyers at the special ED court in Kolkata said. ED files charge sheet against former RG Kar principal

“ED has filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal, RG Kar medical college and hospital, and three other accused entities,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

A lawyer who was present in the court when the charge sheet said, “The charge sheet names Ghosh and two vendors, Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, who supplied medical equipment to the hospital during Ghosh’s tenure after tender rules were violated.” The agency did not name the third person or entity.

The federal financial crimes probe agency had launched a probe based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR) against Ghosh and four others in November 2024. The FIR focused on the financial irregularities in the medical college. CBI is separately probing the rape and murder case.

“ED investigation revealed that the substantial amounts credited to accounts of the contractors received from the accounts of RG Kar College and Hospital were systematically diverted and siphoned off by colluding with contractors either by withdrawals through bearer cheques issued to their close associates or by transfers to associate firms and further withdrawn in cash, with the intent to conceal, disguise and project the proceeds of crime (PoCs) as untainted. It has further been revealed that the direct PoCs have been intermingled with other funds, withdrawn in cash and routed through multiple layers of financial transactions,” the agency said.

“Investigation further revealed that the income earned by Sandip Ghosh from private medical practice was meagre and grossly disproportionate to the large cash deposits in his bank accounts. The cash receipts, falsely projected as professional fees without rendering any medical services, constitute unaccounted gratification for awarding work orders to firms owned by Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra,” ED said.

The agency said that it has identified and attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹52.38 lakh belonging to Ghosh.