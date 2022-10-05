Home / India News / ED launches probe into Chinese app that ‘cheated’ jobseekers

ED launches probe into Chinese app that ‘cheated’ jobseekers

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated probe into a Chinese-controlled mobile app, Keepsharer, that allegedly duped youngsters claiming to provide part-time jobs that included liking and uploading celebrity videos on social media platforms

The ED said at least 12 entities in Bengaluru are linked to the app and seized funds worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 5.85 crore. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated probe into a Chinese-controlled mobile app, Keepsharer, that allegedly duped youngsters claiming to provide part-time jobs that included liking and uploading celebrity videos on social media platforms.

The ED said at least 12 entities in Bengaluru are linked to the app and seized funds worth 5.85 crore.

“The probe revealed that gullible people, mostly youth, were duped by some Chinese nationals through the mobile app with assurances of giving part-time job. The accused took money from the victims,” the ED said in a statement.

The accused set up companies here and recruited Indian nationals as directors, translators (Mandarin to English and vice versa), HR managers and telecallers, the ED said.

“They obtained documents of the victims and opened bank accounts. The accused then developed the app and started its advertisement through WhatsApp and Telegram app. The Chinese app was linked with an investment app. For registration on the said app, they collected money from the youth,” the ED said.

The accused collected money from people in the name of investment through the app and the youth were given the task of liking videos of celebrities and uploading them on the social media.

“Youth were given the task of liking videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media. When the task was completed, they used to get paid 20 per video, which was to be credited in the Keepsharer wallet,” an official said.

The ED said for some time, money got credited into the app wallet, but later, the app was removed from Google PlayStore and the youth were duped of the investment amount as well as the remuneration to be paid, which ran into crores of rupees.

The money collected through the scam was routed from the bank accounts of some Bengaluru-based companies and then converted into crypto currency and transferred to China-based crypto exchanges.

All transactions were under the control of the Chinese nationals through phone via WhatsApp groups.

A money laundering case was registered at the South CEN police station in Bengaluru city, and a subsequent charge sheet was filed where the police said that of total 92 accused, six were of “Chinese and Taiwanese origin and were masterminds of the scam”.

(With agency inputs)

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
