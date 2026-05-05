ED lookout notice against Kolkata Police DCP in money laundering probe, flags ‘non-cooperation’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a money laundering case, an official said on Tuesday. Before the lookout notice, the ED had conducted raids at two premises of the Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner. (PTI)

The lookout notice was circulated across airports, railway stations and other such transit points to order to prevent possible attempts by the official to leave the country.

This came after Biswas evaded multiple summonses issued by the agency during the probe, with the ED saying he had in the past been served notices to appear at least five times. Biswas was also chief coordinator and nodal officer of the West Bengal and Kolkata Police welfare committee.

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“He was served notices to appear before the agency on five occasions, but he did not turn up even once. Given his continued non-cooperation, we suspect he may try to evade the probe by going abroad,” PTI news agency cited the official as saying.

Raids conducted at Kolkata top cop's residence Before the lookout notice, the ED had conducted raids at two premises of the Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, including his residence in Ballygunge area, PTI reported.

When the raids took place, Biswas was not present at the premises, according to officials. The central agency has now alleged that Biswas had also failed to comply with the multiple summons issued to him.

A day after the ED raided Biswas's Fern Road residence in Kolkata, his too sons – Sayantan and Manish – were also called in by the agency to their CGO Complex office. However, they too did not appear, PTI cited sources as claiming. “The lookout notice has been issued detailing the allegations against him and to ensure he remains available for questioning,” another official said.

What is the case against Biswas? The premises against Biswas were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to a PTI report. Along with Biswas, the premises of a businessman, Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, were also raided.

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Kamdar was taken by officials for questioning. This was linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

The first round of searches were conducted in the case on April 1, wherein the federal probe agency had seized cash worth ₹1.47, and gold jewellery and silver valued at ₹67.64 lakh, PTI reported. Apart from these, a country-made revolver was also seized.

The probe was initiated after an FIR was filed by the Kolkata Police against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

Apart from this, Biswas was also summoned in connection with a sand smuggling case, wherein allegations of financial irregularities have surfaced against him.