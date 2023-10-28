News / India News / ED raids Chandigarh pharma firm and promoters in bank fraud probe

ED raids Chandigarh pharma firm and promoters in bank fraud probe

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Oct 28, 2023 06:34 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided premises linked to Parabolic Drugs and its promoters in connection with a money laundering probe into a bank fraud case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had previously registered a case against the company and its promoters for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided several premises linked to Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company Parabolic Drugs and its promoters as part of a money laundering probe into a 1626.74-crore bank fraud case, people familiar with the development said.

HT Image
HT Image

The raids were carried out at 17 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ambala in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered by ED.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The ED case stems from a 2021 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the company and its promoters Vineet Gupta and Pranav Gupta among others, the people said. The CBI had booked the top executives of the company in December 2021 for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Central Bank of India of 1626.74 crore. It subsequently raided their premises.

In its complaint to CBI, the bank alleged that the modus operandi of the fraud perpetrated by the accused involved in obtaining credit facilities from the banks based on fictitious documents and that the sanctioned funds were misused. It was also alleged that once the funds were diverted to alternate non-consortium bank accounts, they were thereafter siphoned away by the accused for purchasing assets and/or to personally enrich themselves, thereby causing losses to the banks.

Besides managing director Pranav Gupta, CBI booked a number of company directors.

According to CBI officials, the private company was engaged in manufacturing drugs and allegedly defrauded the consortium of banks through criminal conspiracy and forgery, and funnelled loans it took for other uses.

HT reached out to Parabolic Drugs for a response but did not get one immediately.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out