ED raids Kalahandi forest staffers, finds 100+ mule bank a/c to siphon govt funds

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate has found at least 121 mule accounts that were allegedly operated by forest officials of Kalahandi district to divert funds from various state government schemes, people familiar with the matter said. ED officials began search operations at the office and residences of forest department officials in Jaipatna Range under Kalahandi South division on Friday (File image)

ED’s Bhubaneswar Zonal office launched the investigation following an Operational Analysis Report from Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) that indicated forest department officials used multiple mule accounts to divert funds meant for government schemes, It was estimated that the total diversion could be over ₹2.5 crore.

On Friday morning, ED officials began search operations at the office and residences of forest department officials in Jaipatna Range under Kalahandi South division.

The people said the ED inquiry revealed that officials, including forest guards and rangers, received funds through NEFT from the range office in these bank accounts and withdrew them immediately through ATMs.

Many of these accounts were opened using the same mobile numbers.

During the search, ED seized ATM cards, mobile phones, withdrawal slips, digital devices, and what appeared to be a tiger skin.