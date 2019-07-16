ED seeks cancellation of Rajiv Saxena’s bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved a plea before a special CBI court for the cancellation of the bail to Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

ED moved the plea and argued that Saxena was not cooperating in the investigation. The court has issued a notice to Saxena through his counsel, senior advocate Geeta Luthra, and has listed the matter for July 18.

Saxena’s statement as an approver was recorded on March 5. The special CBI judge, Arvind Kumar, had granted bail to Saxena on February 25 on the ground that he has to “join the investigation as and when called”.

He was also granted pardon on the condition that he would “disclose all”. The special public prosecutor for ED, NK Matta, said Saxena was called 25 times between April to July, but he did not join the investigation on one pretext or the other.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:13 IST