How a cop cut short Ed Sheeran's performance in Bengaluru | Watch

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's recent impromptu performance on the streets of Bengaluru took an unexpected turn when local police stopped him for not having the required permits. Ed Sheeran is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics Tour,(AP)

The incident, captured on video and since gone viral, shows a Bengaluru police officer, unaware of the artist's identity, asking Sheeran to leave the area.

When the singer continued, the officer unplugged Sheeran's audio equipment mid-performance, leaving the artist visibly shocked and the crowd stunned.

In another video, Sheeran can be seen addressing the crowd and explaining that his team has the necessary permission.

“We have the permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting it down," he tells the crowd.

Also known for tracks like "Perfect Duet", "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shivers", the singer-songwriter is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics Tour, which began on January 30 in Pune, followed by gigs in Hyderabad and Chennai.

On Saturday, the singer perform in Bengaluru and then head to Shillong, where his concert is scheduled for February 12. He will conclude his tour with a performance in the Delhi-NCR area on February 15.

With a setlist brimming with chart-topping hits like Shape of You, Perfect, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits, and Thinking Out Loud, the Mathematics Tour promises an unforgettable experience for concert-goers.

Earlier, Sheeran, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, surprised his fans by sharing a video of him trying his hand at the Indian classical instrument, the sitar.

The 33-year-old singer posted the video on his official Instagram page on Friday.

In the short clip, Sheeran appears alongside sitar player Megha Rawoot, who is helping him learn the instrument.

The duo then performs Sheeran's hit song "Shape of You", with the British star playing the sitar.

"Played sitar today for the first time, had a great teacher @megharawoot," he wrote in the post.