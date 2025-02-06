AR Rahman's son makes our jaws drop with his 3.2 crore watch to meet Ed Sheeran during his concert in Chennai

UK singer Ed Sheeran performed in Chennai last night with AR Rahman as a special guest. The duo sang a remix of Ed's Shape of You and Rahman's Urvasi at the concert. Rahman also shared pictures on Instagram in which he posed with the Photograph singer as they sat on the couch. AR Rahman and his son, AR Ameen, pose with Ed Sheeran.

The photo also featured Rahman's son, AR Ameen, who wore a luxurious timepiece from the Swiss watch-making brand Richard Mille. He wore the RM 65-01 Split Second Chronograph Titanium. The watch was identified by the Instagram page The Indian Horology. Let's find out the price of Ameen's watch and other details.

What is the cost of AR Rahman's son's watch?

Per the Instagram page, the Chronograph Titanium watch retails for CHF 235,000, which is approximately ₹2,26,22,000 or ₹2.26 crores. According to the chrono24 website, the watch is worth ₹3,26,88,196. The luxurious timepiece is one of the most complex timepieces by Richard Mille and took over five years to develop. It is a motorsport-inspired watch and features over 60 hours of power reserve; the baseplate and the bridges are crafted from grade 5 titanium and sapphire blasted surface.

Ameen styled the luxurious watch with a black velvet shacket from Dior featuring the label's logo print, a collared neckline, folded cuffs, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and a relaxed fit. He paired the shirt with a solid black pants.

Celebs who have worn Richard Mille watches in the past

Richard Mille watches are a sign of luxury, and the timepieces from the Swiss label have been spotted by many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anant Ambani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nayanthara, and others. Even Ed Sheeran owns a stylish Richard Mille watch, which he wore to the Grammys in 2015.

Moreover, one of the rarest Richard Mille watches is owned by Anant Ambani. Recently, he was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire watch, valued at ₹22 crore. It is one of 3 pieces ever made.