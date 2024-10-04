ED summons Azharuddin in HCA money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, officials said. Azharuddin, who was asked to depose before the federal agency at its Hyderabad office on Thursday itself, however, sought more time to make the appearance (AP)

Azharuddin, who was asked to depose before the federal agency at its Hyderabad office on Thursday itself, however, sought more time to make the appearance, the officials added. They said that Azharuddin’s role during his term as HCA president between 2019 and 2023 is under the scanner.

There was no immediate comment from the former member of Parliament.

The case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from three first information reports (FIRs) and charge sheets filed by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged criminal misappropriation of HCA funds to the tune of ₹20 crore.

According to one of the officials cited above, the charge sheets contain allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad.

In its charge sheets, police said that despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately, leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to HCA, the official said.

In November, ED conducted searches at nine locations in Telangana, including the residences of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub who served as president, vice-president and secretary of HCA at various points of time.

The federal agency said it was found that HCA office bearers, including then secretary, president and vice-president and others, in collusion with private parties, arbitrarily got various tenders and works allotted to preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations.

Advance payments were made to many contractors, but no work was done by them, it added.