Education min directs Mysore varsity to scrap controversial circular restricting women’s movement

Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday directed the University of Mysore (UoM) to withdraw its controversial circular, restricting the movement of girls alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm.

“In the wake of the tragic incident in Mysore, I informed VCs to withdraw the order as soon as circular issued by the University of Mysore forbidding student movement at university campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn,” Narayan told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to review preparations at the Sheshadripuram College’s CET centre in Bengaluru.

Instructing the vice-chancellor of all universities to strengthen the safety measures by installing more CCTV cameras and improving the patrolling within the campuses, he said: “University campuses are normally big, but that does not mean we should curb the movement of girl students on the campuses. Instead, we should work towards creating a safe atmosphere inside the campuses.”

On Friday, the University of Mysore decided to restrict the movement of students after dusk on the campus as well as in Kukkarahalli lake. The circular, which came in the aftermath of the gang rape of an MBA student at the Chamundi foothills, bars women students from venturing out within the campus, unaccompanied, after 6 pm.

“Security officers should make arrangements to patrol the lake area from 6 pm to 9 pm,” the circular said. “Further, in the Mansa Gangothri premises, it is prohibited for females to sit alone after 6.30 pm. Security personnel will also be deployed for patrolling every day between 6 to 9 pm,” it added.

While the notice triggered sharp criticism, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, G Hemantha Kumar, defended it saying: “The order has been issued after the police department raised concern over the safety of girl students in the campus which has lonely places. The guideline has been issued in the interests of the security of female students.”