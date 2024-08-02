Education minister slams ‘propaganda’ after Supreme Court's NEET-UG 2024 verdict

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reacted sharply to the Supreme Court's verdict explaining reasons for not cancelling the 2024 NEET-UG medical entrance examination. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.(PTI)

The Supreme Court said it did not cancel the controversy-ridden examination amid concerns of paper leak as there was no systemic breach of its sanctity. It, however, cautioned the National Testing Agency (NTA) to avoid avoid the "flip-flops" it made in relation to the NEET-UG exam.

Dharmendra Pradhan said the Supreme Court's observation that there was no systemic breach of its sanctity and no-retest is required vindicates the stand of the central government.

"'The government stands committed to Tamper-free, Transparent & Zero-error examination system'. To ensure the same we shall implement recommendations of the high-level committee of experts, at the earliest once they are submitted,” the education ministry wrote on X.

He also targeted the Opposition saying that the findings and the verdict of the apex court rejects the propaganda that was being peddled.

"The findings and the verdict outrightly reject the propaganda that was being peddled. We wholeheartedly thank the Supreme Court for delivering justice and protecting the interests of lakhs of hardworking students. We shall implement Hon'ble Supreme Court’s judgement in letter and spirit," Pradhan wrote on X.

Supreme Court's verdict on NEET UG 2024

On July 23, the top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

On Friday, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, announced detailed reasons behind its verdict.

The Supreme Court said that it has highlighted all the deficiencies in the structural processes of the NTA. “We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students,” the bench said.

The top court added that the issues which have arisen must be rectified by the Centre this year itself so that it is not repeated.

The bench also issued a slew of directions and expanded the remit of the Centre-appointed committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the NTA’s functioning and recommend exam reforms.

It also said the committee also consider framing standard operating procedure (SOP) for technological advancements to identify potential weaknesses in the cyber security of the examination system, processes for enhanced identity checks, CCTV camera monitoring of exam centres.