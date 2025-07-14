Washington DC Eight from India arrested for gang-related crimes, torture in California

American law enforcement authorities have arrested 8 Indian-origin men in California in a gang-related torture and kidnapping investigation, police said. The primary suspect of the investigation is Pavittar Singh, who has been referred to as a “gangster” with connections to terror conspiracies by India’s National Investigation Agency, they said.

Police identified the eight men as Dilpreet Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Vishal, Pavittar Singh, Gurtaj Singh, Manpreet Randhawa and Sarabjit Singh.

According to the San Joaquin county police, the arrests took place on Friday as part of a coordinated investigation. The men were found in possession of handguns, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $15,000 in cash. Each of the 8 men has been booked on charges of kidnapping, torture, threats to terrorize and conspiracy to commit a crime, among other charges.

“This takedown was part of the FBI’s Summer Heat initiative, a nationwide effort targeting violent offenders and gang members who terrorize our communities. Summer Heat reflects [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel’s commitment to the American people to crush crime and restore safety in neighbourhoods across the country,” the San Joaquin County Police said in a statement on X.

Earlier this year in April, US law enforcement authorities arrested Happy Passia, an operative of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International, in California. Passia was accused of playing a key role in targeted killings and grenade attacks on police establishments and extortion in India. The Punjab police welcomed his arrest as a key example of cooperation between India and the United States in law enforcement.

In February, India and the United States agreed to step up law enforcement cooperation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America.

“The leaders also committed to strengthen law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against illegal immigration networks, organized crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists human and arms traffickers, as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations,” reads the joint statement released after Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

FBI Director Kash Patel has spoken publicly of India’s cooperation with the United States, particularly in disrupting the trade in illicit chemicals which have fuelled America’s opioid crisis.