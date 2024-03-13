Eight railway stations in Amethi to be renamed: Smriti Irani

Union minister and member of Parliament (MP) from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Smiriti Irani, on Wednesday said that the government has decided to rename eight railway stations in her constituency in view of preserving the cultural identity and heritage of the place. Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. (File)

“I am happy to inform you that it has been decided to change the names of 8 railway stations in the Amethi Lok Sabha area. This decision will prove useful in preserving the cultural identity and heritage of Amethi,” Irani said in a social media post.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The names that have been changed are: Kasimpur Halt to Jais City, Jais to Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Bani to Swami Paramhans, Misrauli to Maa Kalika Dham, Nihalgarh to Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj to Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham, Warisganj to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan and Fursatganj railway station to Tapeshwarnath Dham.

Confirming the name change, Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager of Lucknow division of Northern Railway said the railways started the process of the name change at the backend where the names are being registered by the technical wing of railways CRIS (Centre for Railways Information Systems).

“However, we’re yet to get any formal letter from the competent authorities,” Sharma said, adding that the request is being sent from the public works department (PWD) to the railways.

“As it is a tedious process and comes with a lot of work like change of board with new names, so we have begun the work and it will soon be reflected on the websites as well,” she added.

Criticising the move, Congress ex-MLC Deepak Singh said, “Kaam nahi badlega, sirf naam badlega. (There will be no work, only name will be changed). Instead of setting up industries and developing the area, the BJP is only engaging in the practice of changing names.”