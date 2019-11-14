e-paper
Eight workers injured as crane falls on rail track in Bilaspur

Official also said that due to the incident, overhead cables on both up and down lines were completely damaged, affecting the operation of trains in Bilaspur-Gatora section on the route.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Rescue teams along with railway police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a local hospital. Image used for representational purpose only.
Rescue teams along with railway police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a local hospital. Image used for representational purpose only.
         

Eight workers were injured Wednesday evening, two of them critically, after a crane engaged in the construction of railway under bridge fell on the tracks on Mumbai-Howrah route in Bilaspur, officials said.

“The incident took place at Chuchuhiyapara level crossing near Bilaspur railway station. Eight railway workers, who were at the construction site, sustained injuries in the incident and the condition of two is said to be serious,” said a railway press statement said.

Rescue teams along with railway police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a local hospital.

As many as 10 trains were cancelled, while two trains-LTT-Bhubaneswar Express (12879) and LTT-Shalimar Express (18029) were diverted.

As many as 10 trains were cancelled, while two trains-LTT-Bhubaneswar Express (12879) and LTT-Shalimar Express (18029) were diverted.

