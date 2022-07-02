Home / India News / Eknath Shinde camp leader says expulsion will be challenged; 'there's a limit'
Eknath Shinde camp leader says expulsion will be challenged; 'there's a limit'

Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said, "We won't speak against Uddhav saheb's statement... but there is a limit to it."
Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar addressed the media at the Goa hotel on Saturday.&nbsp;
Eknath Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar addressed the media at the Goa hotel on Saturday. 
Published on Jul 02, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sainiks Deepak Kesarar on Saturday said Uddhav Thackeray's decision to remove Eknath Shinde from the party will be challenged. "We won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement. We still believe that he is our leader and we do have answers to all questions but there is a limit to it," Deepak Kesarkar who along with the rebel MLAs are in still in Goa said. On Friday, Uddhav removed Eknath Shinde from the post of a Shiv Sena leader in the organisation as he has been indulging in "anti-party" activities. Also Read: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says he 'got Guwahati offer too to join rebels, but...'

"In exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shivsena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shivsena Leader in the party organisation," the letter signed by Uddhav Thackeray said.

Uddhav's order will impact democracy, Kesarkar said.

"Workers are signing a 100 affidavit that they won't leave Shiv Sena. Shiv Bandhan (tied when a person joins Shiv Sena) is the 'bandhan' of love and it’s still with us. This is just to misguide the workers," Kesarkar said, as quoted by the ANI.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the chief minister's post on Wednesday, following a nine-day rebellion by Eknath Shinde. The very next day Shinde took the oath as the chief minister while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister.

The Uddhav-Shinde battle got intensified as the Uddhav camp of Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of Shinde and the other rebel MLAs from the assembly. The top court said it will hear the plea on July 11, before which the Shinde government will give the floor test on July 4.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

uddhav thackeray eknath shinde
