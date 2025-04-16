Eknath Shinde vows to make Mumbai ‘pothole-free’ before monsoon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that concrete roads are being built everywhere ahead of the upcoming Monsoon season, and the instructions given to the concerned department are being followed. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.(PTI FILE)

Shinde said that no digging of potholes would be allowed after May 31, and the government is working to provide convenience to the people. He emphasised making Mumbai "pothole-free."

"The instructions given by us are being followed. Cement-concrete roads are being built everywhere...After May 31, there will be no road digging, and potholes will be filled. We are working to provide convenience to the people... Mumbai will be pothole-free...", Eknath Shinde told reporters.

Earlier, while attending an event in Mumbai, Union Minister of Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that India can become 'Vishwaguru' only after we build an international-standard infrastructure.

"If we want to develop our country, if we want to make our country a Vishwaguru, if we want to make our country the third largest economy in the world, if we want to make our country a five billion dollar economy which our Prime Minister wants to fulfill, the first requirement is to build international standard infrastructure in the country," Gadkari said at 78th Vasant Vyakhyanmala organized by Amar Hind Mandal.

He further said that if India wants to make our country 'Vishwaguru, 'we have to import less, and exports should be increased, trying to bring logistics costs on a single digit.'

"Mumbai is also in the red zone and therefore, in the coming time, there is a need to work in Mumbai on both air and water pollution," he added.

Gadkari further said that he has warned the contractor to not compromise with the quality.

"We never compromised with quality, I said the contractor will put you in prison or black-list. The quality must be excellent. There are no corruption allegations yet, all transparency. I won't talk much about the toll, but within 15 days, such a policy will come, You will not have any complaints about tolls, I am not talking about Maharashtra tolls, I am talking about national highways," Gadkari said.