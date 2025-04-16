Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eknath Shinde vows to make Mumbai ‘pothole-free’ before monsoon

ANI |
Apr 16, 2025 09:05 AM IST

Eknath Shinde said that no digging of potholes would be allowed after May 31, and the government is working to provide convenience to the people.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that concrete roads are being built everywhere ahead of the upcoming Monsoon season, and the instructions given to the concerned department are being followed.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.(PTI FILE)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.(PTI FILE)

Shinde said that no digging of potholes would be allowed after May 31, and the government is working to provide convenience to the people. He emphasised making Mumbai "pothole-free."

"The instructions given by us are being followed. Cement-concrete roads are being built everywhere...After May 31, there will be no road digging, and potholes will be filled. We are working to provide convenience to the people... Mumbai will be pothole-free...", Eknath Shinde told reporters.

Earlier, while attending an event in Mumbai, Union Minister of Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that India can become 'Vishwaguru' only after we build an international-standard infrastructure.

"If we want to develop our country, if we want to make our country a Vishwaguru, if we want to make our country the third largest economy in the world, if we want to make our country a five billion dollar economy which our Prime Minister wants to fulfill, the first requirement is to build international standard infrastructure in the country," Gadkari said at 78th Vasant Vyakhyanmala organized by Amar Hind Mandal.

He further said that if India wants to make our country 'Vishwaguru, 'we have to import less, and exports should be increased, trying to bring logistics costs on a single digit.'

"Mumbai is also in the red zone and therefore, in the coming time, there is a need to work in Mumbai on both air and water pollution," he added.

Gadkari further said that he has warned the contractor to not compromise with the quality.

"We never compromised with quality, I said the contractor will put you in prison or black-list. The quality must be excellent. There are no corruption allegations yet, all transparency. I won't talk much about the toll, but within 15 days, such a policy will come, You will not have any complaints about tolls, I am not talking about Maharashtra tolls, I am talking about national highways," Gadkari said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Eknath Shinde vows to make Mumbai ‘pothole-free’ before monsoon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On