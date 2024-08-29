Elderly from Bihar mauled to death by dogs

A 76-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs during a morning walk at the Jalahalli Air Force Campus on Wednesday, a police officer said. Jalahalli police inspector Sidde Gowda said the incident took place at around 6.30am when the victim, identified as Raj Dulhari Sinha, who was visiting Bengaluru from Bihar, was out for a morning walk (File photo)

He said: “Raj Dulhari Sinha, a retired teacher from Maharajganj in Sivan district, Bihar, was staying at her son-in-law, Airman Amit Kumar’s house. The attack happened about 200 metres from the house when a pack of 10-12 dogs attacked her, inflicting grievous injuries. She was immediately shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital but she was died during treatment. The autopsy has been conducted. We have registered a case of unnatural death, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike zonal commissioner Karee Gowda said that this is the first such incident in the Yelahanka zone. “Last year, there were 35 reported cases of dog bites in our zone; this year, so far, seven cases were reported. We regularly conduct anti-birth control measures for street dogs and will take extra precautions to protect the lives of people, including relocating stray dogs if necessary,” he said.