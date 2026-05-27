The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced biennial elections to seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, setting the stage for a contest that will test party strength in the Assembly and shape the composition of the Upper House for the next term. Election Commission announces biennial elections in seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council

Voting by Members of the Legislative Assembly will take place on June 18 to fill vacancies arising from the retirement of seven members whose terms conclude on June 30. The outgoing members are Govinda Raju, Naseer Ahmed, N. Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K., Tippannappa, Sunil Vallyapur and B. K. Hariprasad.

Under the schedule released by the Commission, the notification for the election will be issued on June 1. The last date for filing nominations is June 8, scrutiny will be conducted on June 9, and candidates may withdraw nominations until June 11.

Polling is scheduled between 9 am and 4 pm on June 18, with counting to begin at 5 pm the same day. The process is to conclude by June 20.

The election assumes importance because members are elected by MLAs through proportional representation, making Assembly strength decisive in determining the outcome. With 136 MLAs, the Congress holds a clear numerical advantage over the BJP and the JD(S), placing the ruling party in a strong position in the contest.

The Congress currently remains the largest party in the 75-member Legislative Council and is expected to retain its advantage after the biennial polls. Of the seven seats falling vacant, four are held by the Congress, two by the BJP and one by the JD(S).

Based on the present arithmetic in the Assembly, the broad balance in the Upper House is unlikely to change significantly unless there is cross-voting or unexpected preference voting during the election.

For the Congress, another favourable result would help consolidate its position in the Council, where legislative business, debates and committee proceedings often depend on numerical strength. For the BJP and JD(S), the polls are important to preserve their existing representation in the chamber.

The Karnataka Legislative Council, the Upper House of the state legislature, functions as a revising chamber for bills passed by the Assembly and includes representatives elected from multiple constituencies, including MLAs, local bodies, graduates and teachers, along with nominated members.

The retirement of senior leaders, including Congress leader B. K. Hariprasad and former minister N. Nagaraju, has also triggered internal discussions within parties over nominations, regional representation and caste balance in the next batch of Council members.