Election Commission cancels bypoll in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur

The Election Commission (EC) has rescinded its January 3 notification announcing the by-election in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur Assembly constituency.

In a communication to the chief electoral officer, Tamil Nadu, the EC on Sunday said the notification calling upon Thiruvarur to elect a member of the legislative assembly shall stand rescinded forthwith.

The EC had earlier announced that the by-election would be held on January 28.

The seat fell vacant following the death of DMK President M Karunanidhi last August.

According to the poll body, all actions taken by the Returning Officer and others of Thiruvarur Assembly constituency has been declared as null and void.

All the major political parties in the state had demanded postponement of the by-election as it would impact the Gaja cyclone relief work in the constituency.

Welcoming the EC’s action, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan in a statement said the need of the hour in Thiruvarur is relief and not election.

Taking a dig at the DMK, AMMK and others who had announced their candidates for the by-election, Soundararajan said the parties that did not show alacrity in carrying out the relief work showed alacrity in announcing their candidates.

Soundararajan criticised the CPI for filing a petition with the EC against holding of the by-election in the Supreme Court while extending its support to the DMK candidate at the local level.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 09:41 IST