Home / India News / Election Commission orders removal of Munger SP, DM over violence during Durga idol immersion

Election Commission orders removal of Munger SP, DM over violence during Durga idol immersion

One person was killed and over two dozen others, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone pelting during Durga idol immersion late Monday night

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Munger
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) helmed Grand Alliance has strongly criticised the Monday incident, likening the district police with General Dyer of infamous Jallianwala Bagh incident in Punjab during British rule (PTI)
         

The Election Commission(EC) on Thursday ordered the immediate removal of the District Magistrate(DM) and the Superintendent of Police(SP) of Munger over violence during Durga idol immersion that had left one dead and scores injured, officials said.The poll panel has also ordered inquiry into the entire incident by Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, an EC statement said.

The probe has to be completed within a week. Rajesh Meena is DM and Lipi Singh is SP of Munger.

One person was killed and over two dozen others, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone pelting during Durga idol immersion late Monday night.

Meanwhile, Munger witnessed violent protest Thursday too when agitators ransacked the SP office and torched a police outpost over the Monday incident.

The office of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) was also allegedly targeted by the protestors, official sources said.

They burnt tyres near Rajiv Chowk in the Munger town demanding action against the SP and the police personnel responsible for allegedly opening fire during the idol immersion procession.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) helmed Grand Alliance has strongly criticised the Monday incident, likening the district police with ‘General Dyer’ of infamous Jallianwala Bagh incident in Punjab during British rule on April 13, 1919.

IPS officer Lipi Singh is the daughter of RCP Singh, the Janata Dal (United) leader in the Rajya Sabha.

