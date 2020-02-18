Election commissioner Sushil Chandra named in Jammu and Kashmir delimitation panel

india

Chief election commission (CEC) on Monday nominated election commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee to the proposed delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir, a poll panel officer aware of the development said.

CEC Sunil Arora nominated Chandra upon the request of legislative department of the law ministry to take forward the exercise of setting up the commission. “The ECI nominee has been named as per the desire of the law ministry,” said the official quoted above.

The proposed Delimitation Commission will redraw assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.The commission is likely to be set up by the home ministry. Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province with a legislative body.