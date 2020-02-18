e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Election commissioner Sushil Chandra named in Jammu and Kashmir delimitation panel

Election commissioner Sushil Chandra named in Jammu and Kashmir delimitation panel

The proposed Delimitation Commission will redraw assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The commission is likely to be set up by the home ministry.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 04:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Chief election commission nominated Sushil Chandra upon the request of legislative department of the law ministry to take forward the exercise of setting up the commission.
The Chief election commission nominated Sushil Chandra upon the request of legislative department of the law ministry to take forward the exercise of setting up the commission.(ANI File Photo )
         

Chief election commission (CEC) on Monday nominated election commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee to the proposed delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir, a poll panel officer aware of the development said.

CEC Sunil Arora nominated Chandra upon the request of legislative department of the law ministry to take forward the exercise of setting up the commission. “The ECI nominee has been named as per the desire of the law ministry,” said the official quoted above.

The proposed Delimitation Commission will redraw assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.The commission is likely to be set up by the home ministry. Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province with a legislative body.

tags
top news
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Petitioners hail Supreme Court’s ‘watershed’ order for women in Army
Petitioners hail Supreme Court’s ‘watershed’ order for women in Army
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
‘True Grit’ novelist Charles Portis dies at 86
‘True Grit’ novelist Charles Portis dies at 86
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news