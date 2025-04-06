‘Election Gandhis’: K Kavitha slams Congress leaders ‘absence’ during Waqf bill debate in Parliament

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kavitha slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for ‘missing’ the Waqf Amendment Bill debate in Parliament and said it showed the lack of “seriousness” to defend the rights of millions. Kavitha criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly failing to speak on an issue that directly affects over 30 crore people of India, especially the Muslim community. (HT File)

Kavitha on Saturday said the “conspicuous absence” of Gandhi siblings showed their true nature and condemned the “lack of responsibility” and shown by the Congress leadership.

“People of Telangana have long known the “true nature” of the Gandhi siblings. They tour the country during elections with grand slogans, but when it's time to defend the rights of millions - especially the minority community - they are nowhere to be found,” news agency ANI quoted Kavitha as saying.

“Rahul Gandhi talks about peace, he talks about Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, why did he not speak on this important bill? He should have spoken. It was very disappointing to see that the main opposition leader of our country did not stand up for more than 30 crore people of this country,” Kavitha told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.

“The silence of both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi has not gone unnoticed by the minority community across the nation. People of Telangana are aware of these theatrics of the Gandhi's and they know that the duo will opt for silence over people's rights if it does not have any electoral gain,” Kavitha alleged.

The BRS leader wondered about the absence of Priyanka Gandhi and said the entire minority community was disappointed. “That's why we call them Election Gandhis. If there was an election tomorrow, all three of them would be present. All three would have spoken on this issue,” she said.

“Leadership is not about optics. It's about showing up when it matters most. Telangana sees through this performative politics. When the people needed voices, the 'Election Gandhis' gave them only absence,” she added.

On Friday, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, claiming it violated Constitutional provisions. The plea said the bill discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".