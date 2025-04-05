AIMPLB says Waqf Bill support exposed 'secular facade' of political parties

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday declared the recent Waqf Amendment bill passed by Parliament as a “severe assault on Islamic values, religion and Shariah, religious and cultural freedom, communal harmony and the foundational structure of the Indian Constitution." The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament on April 4.(ANI)

In a statement, the AIMPLB said that the support extended by certain political parties to the BJP's “communal agenda” has fully exposed their “so-called secular facade.”

The AIMPLB added that it will lead a nationwide movement against these amendments in coordination with all religious, community-based and social organizations and the campaign will continue until the amendments are fully repealed.

“In every state capital, Muslim leadership will offer symbolic arrests and at the district level, protests will be organised. At the conclusion of these protests, memorandums will be submitted to the President of India and the Home Minister, through the respective district magistrates and the collector,” ANI quoted the statement as saying.

According to the statement, the AIMPLB appealed to all the Muslims, particularly the youths, “to remain patient, composed and firm in their stance.”

“He (board secretary) urged them not to take any action driven by emotions that might provide opportunities for sectarian and disruptive forces,” the statement added.

Large scale protests in major cities

According to the statement, large-scale protest programs will be organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Malappuram, Patna, Ranchi, Malerkotla and Lucknow.

"The campaign will begin with a grand public gathering at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. All these programs under the first phase will continue until Eid al-Adha. The next phase will be decided thereafter," the statement added.

Parliament approved the Bill early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.