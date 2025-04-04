Waqf Bill: Why Kerala newspaper owned by Muslim body slammed Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi was criticised by a Malayalam newspaper on Friday in its editorial for her absence during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Parliament, reported The Indian Express. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi was criticised by a Malayalam newspaper on Friday for her absence during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025(AICC)

Malayalam daily Suprabhaatham is run by Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a prominent Muslim organisation in the region. In an editorial in their newspaper, they criticised the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and the notable absence of influential Congress leaders.

The editorial read, as quoted by The Indian Express, “Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, whom the country looks up to with great expectations, did not come to Parliament despite the party whip. That will remain as a blot. The question of where she was when the bill was debated will remain forever.”

The Wayanad constituency features a large Muslim voter base and regional Muslim parties such as the IUML previously campaigned for Priyanka Gandhi, as well as Rahul Gandhi, to ensure they won the seat.

On Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders

The newspaper also questioned Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for not speaking out against the bill.

“Also, why Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi did not speak on the bill, which shatters the unity of the country, will remain,” they wrote.

While the newspaper expressed disappointment in the Waqf (Amendment Bill) being passed, they thanked the remaining opposition leaders for voting against the legislation.

“The Waqf Bill is one of the biggest attacks on Muslims and the country’s secularism from Sangh Parivar after the Babri incident. Thanks to the Opposition leaders who fought valiantly against the bill in the Parliament event after midnight and voted against the bill. The performance of Congress and DMK members had been noteworthy,” the editorial in the newspaper read.