Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Stage set for four states; Mizoram counting on December 4

Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The polling process for the assembly election in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – is now complete, with the stage set for their results on December 3 and 4. The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on Monday (December 4), a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday. The exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana were released on November 30. (PTI)(PTI)

As the voters of these five states anxiously await the results, exit poll results 2023 for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assembly elections released on November 30 gave varied predictions, projecting advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana and that the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram.

According to the exit polls, the Congress may dethrone K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS in Telangana, and retain power in Chhattisgarh. However, the exit polls have also predicted a close call between Congress and BJP in Rajasthan, with a slight edge to the latter, and Madhya Pradesh.