Election Results LIVE 2023: BJP, Congress yet to announce CM candidates

Election Results LIVE 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved significant success in the recent assembly elections in five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – consolidating its position in the country's political landscape. BJP and Congress celebrate respective victories in assembly elections. (ANI/PTI)

The BJP secured a decisive victory in Chhattisgarh with an absolute majority of 54 seats out of 90, while in Madhya Pradesh, it overcame anti-incumbency challenges by winning 163 out of 230 seats. Rajasthan witnessed a shift in power as the BJP secured 115 out of 199 seats, taking the lead over the Congress. However, the Congress managed to flip Telangana, ending the decade-long rule of BRS, securing 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.

In Mizoram, historical voting patterns and the dominance of Mizo National Front (MNF) or Congress governments since 1984 were disrupted in the 2023 elections. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a relatively new party that fought as independents in 2018, emerged victorious in the state, breaking the trend of alternating incumbents seen since 1993.

However, the BJP and Congress are confronted with the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years. In Rajasthan, BJP faces a challenging decision among Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, and Baba Balaknath, or it might introduce an unexpected candidate. In Chhattisgarh, veteran leader Raman Singh is considered a strong contender for the chief ministerial role. Similarly, four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is likely to make a return for his fifth term. Telangana Congress candidate Revanth Reddy is likely to hold the CM post in the state.