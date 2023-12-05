Election Results LIVE 2023: BJP, Congress yet to announce CM candidates
Election Results LIVE 2023: BJP and Congress are confronted with the task of selecting chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the next five years
Election Results LIVE 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved significant success in the recent assembly elections in five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – consolidating its position in the country's political landscape.
The BJP secured a decisive victory in Chhattisgarh with an absolute majority of 54 seats out of 90, while in Madhya Pradesh, it overcame anti-incumbency challenges by winning 163 out of 230 seats. Rajasthan witnessed a shift in power as the BJP secured 115 out of 199 seats, taking the lead over the Congress. However, the Congress managed to flip Telangana, ending the decade-long rule of BRS, securing 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.
In Mizoram, historical voting patterns and the dominance of Mizo National Front (MNF) or Congress governments since 1984 were disrupted in the 2023 elections. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a relatively new party that fought as independents in 2018, emerged victorious in the state, breaking the trend of alternating incumbents seen since 1993.
However, the BJP and Congress are confronted with the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years. In Rajasthan, BJP faces a challenging decision among Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, and Baba Balaknath, or it might introduce an unexpected candidate. In Chhattisgarh, veteran leader Raman Singh is considered a strong contender for the chief ministerial role. Similarly, four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is likely to make a return for his fifth term. Telangana Congress candidate Revanth Reddy is likely to hold the CM post in the state.
- Dec 05, 2023 08:05 AM IST
BJP unlikely to get Rajya Sabha majority by next year
Despite securing victories in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may face challenges in bolstering its strength in the Rajya Sabha enough to achieve a majority by next year, PTI reports.
In the upcoming year, 69 Rajya Sabha seats, including 56 in April preceding the Lok Sabha elections, will become vacant. Currently, the BJP holds 94 seats, making it the single-largest party, followed by Congress with 30 seats and Trinamool Congress with 13 seats in the Upper House of Parliament.
Although the BJP is expected to retain 30 seats, the Congress will maintain its seats and gain an additional two from Telangana, secured in the recent assembly polls.