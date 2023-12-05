Revanth Reddy is next Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Dec 7. Five things to know about him

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy will be the next chief minister of the southern state, the party announced on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 7. Telangana Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy. (File)(AP)

Reddy has been credited for the party's thumping victory in the assembly elections and was the face of Congress' winning campaign.

Who is Revanth Reddy?

Revanth Reddy is a Lok Sabha MP and a two-time MLA, also having represented in the assembly of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2009 and later in Telangana assembly in 2014. Reddy started his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS. In 2007, he was elected as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) as an independent candidate. Later, Reddy joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Kodangal constituency in 2009. However, he quit the party after his involvement in an alleged bribing scandal. Reddy joined the Congress party in 2017 and was appointed as the TPCC chief in 2021. The 54-year-old leader earned several critics within the party ranks after he seemingly changed the style of functioning as a state Congress chief. He was projected as a big stage leader and addressed several high-ticket rallies in the run-up to the state elections. Reddy is known to take on KCR and his family in public speeches and interviews.

Telangana Assembly election result

In a historic win, Congress dethroned the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government as it crossed the majority mark by securing 64 seats in the southern state. The BRS trailed with 38 seats, while the BJP improved its 2018 tally by winning eight seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won seven seats, while CPI managed to get one seat.