Electoral bonds LIVE highlights: BJP redeemed bonds worth ₹6061 cr followed by TMC

Electoral bonds LIVE highlights: The State Bank of India (SBI) provided the Election Commission with electoral bond details on Tuesday, following the Supreme Court's dismissal of the bank's request for an extended deadline to disclose such information.

Electoral bonds LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India complied with the Supreme Court's directives on Thursday by uploading the electoral bonds data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) onto its website. The data is divided into two parts: the first, spanning 337 pages, includes information about the entities purchasing the electoral bonds along with the purchase dates; the second, comprising 426 pages, details the political parties, dates, and amounts involved. However, the data does not specify which entity purchased bonds for which political party....Read More

According to data, the top five buyers of electoral bonds, ranging from a lottery company operating in various states to a firm involved in constructing the Kaleshwaram dam, as well as prominent industrial conglomerates, collectively expended more than ₹3,446 crore from April 2019 to February 2024.

What are electoral bonds?

The electoral bond scheme, initiated in the fiscal year 2017-18, served as a means for Indian political parties to obtain funding or donations. However, in February, the Supreme Court invalidated the scheme. Since its inception in 2018, the State Bank of India has issued bonds totalling ₹16,518 crore across 30 tranches.

Who are the top donors?

• Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, led by Santiago Martin, nicknamed the "Lottery King" emerged as the top donor, contributing bonds valued at ₹1,368 crore.

• Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), founded by 67-year-old Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district and headquartered in Hyderabad, secured the second spot by purchasing electoral bonds worth ₹891 crore.

• Mumbai-based Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd holds the third position, contributing ₹410 crore via electoral bonds.

• Vedanta Private Limited, an industrial conglomerate founded by Anil Agarwal, diversified across various sectors such as mining, technology, and power, ranked fourth in donations, acquiring bonds totalling ₹400 crore over five years.

• Haldia Energy Limited, a subsidiary of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, stood as the fifth highest donor in the electoral bond scheme, investing ₹377 crore in bonds.

Which parties are recipients?

• Political parties such as BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and SP have received funds through electoral bonds.

• The BJP is the top recipient, obtaining over ₹6,061 crore through electoral bonds, while the TMC received ₹1,610 crore. The Congress received ₹1,422 crore through this funding mechanism.

• Following closely is the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with a total of ₹1,215 crore received via electoral bonds. The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) obtained funding of ₹776 crore through this channel.