Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says electoral fraud being done to erode Constitution amid ‘vote chori’ allegations

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday warned citizens against electoral malpractice, saying attempts were being made to weaken democracy and undermine the Constitution. Siddaramaiah said the persistence of caste had deepened inequalities in society.(PTI)

Addressing a programme held at Vidhana Soudha to mark International Day of Democracy, organsed by the social welfare department, the chief minister said, “Protecting the Constitution is the responsibility of every citizen, and this duty must be carried out without fail. Only by protecting democracy can we protect the people of the country.”

Alleging an attempt to erode constitutional principals through electoral fraud, Siddaramaiah said, “We must ensure such efforts do not succeed.” He quoted Dr BR Ambedkar to further emphasise his point: “One person, one vote, one value”.

Emphasising social and economic equality as a democratic benchmark, Siddaramaiah evoked the reformist past of Karnataka by recalling an episode from the life of 12th century poet saint Basavanna— the establishment of the Anubhava Mantapa as a platform for dialogue across faith, class and gender. “Even someone from the most marginalised background, like Allama Prabhu, was made president of the Anubhave Mantapa. That was a true democratic space,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the persistence of caste had deepened inequalities in society. “Our caste system has no mobility and has taken root deeply. Without bringing social and economic equality, it cannot be dismantled,” he said, adding that Ambedkar’s emphasis on tolerance and coexistence remained as relevant as ever.

He also expressed concern over rising intolerance in public life, pointing to objections raised against minority writers presiding over cultural events. “Majorities must remain alert. Religious intolerance and bigotry must be condemned collectively,” he said.

He stressed that democracy cannot be limited to elections. “In a democracy, all castes and religions are equal. No attempt should be allowed to undermine this,” he said, warning that detractors of the Constitution -- whom he described as “Manuvadis” -- had been trying to weaken its spirit since independence. “If inequality is removed, exploitation will not be possible,” he added.

Siddaramaiah defended his government’s social welfare schemes as tools to address structural inequality. “We have allocated ₹98,950 crore under guarantee schemes to tackle inequality,” he said. He described these programmes as essential for giving dignity to the poor and marginalised.

To build constitutional awareness, the chief minister said the government had directed schools to read the Preamble daily. “Without understanding the Constitution, people become vulnerable to its misuse,” he said, adding that citizens must internalise its values to resist divisive forces.

The programme highlighted Ambedkar’s warnings about social and economic inequality undermining political freedom. Siddaramaiah echoed those concerns, saying that democracy requires vigilance and active participation. “Do not allow electoral malpractice. My vote is my right. We must all pledge to protect democracy and safeguard our rights,” he said.