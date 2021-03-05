Elite commando injured in landmine blast by Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
- On February 23, a Maoist camp was destroyed and an ambush against security forces was foiled by police in Gadchiroli district.
A commando of Maharashtra's elite C-60 anti-Maoist squad was injured in an encounter with the armed insurgents near Bhamragarh in south Gadchiroli, bordering Chhattisgarh, some 350 kms from Nagpur on Friday, said officials.
The encounter took place when a C-60 battalion was patrolling in the jungle of Koparshi under Bhamragarh tehsil early this morning. The Maoists, who were camping there for a meeting, triggered a landmine explosion, in which at least one commando was injured, as per reports.
A fierce battle was taking place between the rebels and the elite security squad in the area. The district police headquarters has sent a helicopter to bring the injured commando for treatment, along with additional personnel with arms and ammunition. Besides, a large number of paramilitary forces, along with state police, were sent to the spot to help the C-60 squad, reports said.
The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gadchiroli range, Sandeep Patil said that the commandos successfully destroyed a mini arms and ammunition factory near the blast site. “The operation in the area to flush out Maoists is still on-going,” he said and suspected some casualties on the side of militants.
Neighbouring Chhattisgarh government was also sending security forces to the spot on Maharashtra's request so that the Maoists can be dealt with firmly. Senior police officials have also rushed to the spot, the reports further said.
Also Read: Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace
On February 23, a Maoist camp was destroyed and an ambush against security forces was foiled by police in Gadchiroli district and two days later on February 25, security forces busted seven Maoist hideouts and recovered a huge cache of explosives during a three-day operation along the Chhattisgarh- Maharashtra border, according to the police. A district reserve guard jawan was killed and another suffered injuries in separate encounters with ultras during the operation.
(More details awaited)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic-induced job losses ate up ₹13 lakh crore of household income: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi in TN bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Release more water in Yamuna, priests appeal to PM Modi ahead of Vrindavan Kumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority
- The Quad Summit will be US President Joe Biden’s first interaction under the diplomatic and security initiative revived during the Donald Trump era as a buffer against Beijing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natural hazards, infra development magnified Chamoli disaster: ICIMOD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karti again raises demand that Priyanka Gandhi must contest Kanyakumari bypoll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At virtual summit with Sweden, PM Modi says ‘climate change a priority’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra observes bandh against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elite commando injured in landmine blast by Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
- On February 23, a Maoist camp was destroyed and an ambush against security forces was foiled by police in Gadchiroli district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai fourth best city to live in, Coimbatore secures seventh spot
- Centre releases 2020 ‘Ease of Living Index’, experts cite women safety, transportation to explain outcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN CM, Dy CM to fight from strongholds as AIADMK releases 1st list of candidates
- A single-phase election to 234 assembly seats is scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox