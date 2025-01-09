Elon Musk backs Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘Pakistani grooming gang' post: 'True'

Billionaire Elon Musk threw his weight behind Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, backing her opinion on the remark of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday that triggered controversy as people objected to the use of the generic term “Asian” with reference to a child sexual abuse scandal across different parts of England, largely involving gangs of men of Pakistani heritage. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (ANI)

Priyanka Chaturvedi, leader of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, said in a post on X that these aren't "Asian", but are “Pakistani grooming gangs”.

“Repeat after me, they aren’t ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs,” said Priyanka Chaturvedi in a post on X, to which Elon Musk replied ‘True’.

“Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?” Priyanka Chaturvedi's post said.

What is the grooming gang row?

The opposition Conservative Party has called for a new national inquiry into decades-old sexual offences against children in northern England. This debate has gained attention after US tech billionaire Elon Musk launched a series of attacks on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the issue on his platform X, formerly Twitter.

Calls for such an inquiry have been championed for years by far-right figures, focusing on the widespread sexual abuse of mostly white British girls by men of predominantly Pakistani heritage in several northern English towns.

Starmer has rejected these demands, stating that the priority should be on taking "action" to implement the recommendations from a previous, extensive seven-year inquiry, which provided nearly two dozen suggestions on tackling the issue.

Defending his record, UK PM Keir Starmer said on Monday that he had reopened such child sexual abuse scandal cases and brought the first prosecution of an “Asian grooming gang” in Rochdale, north-west England, during his time as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) between 2008 and 2013.

A number of Indian diaspora groups in the UK also strongly objected to the use of the generic term “Asian” with reference to a historic child sexual abuse scandal across different parts of England, largely involving gangs of men of Pakistani heritage

The Network of Sikh Organisations (NSO) reacted to Starmer’s statement to highlight that the charity had first complained about the use of “vague” terminology referencing the country’s wider South Asian community in connection with the crime back in 2012.

“This use of the vague reference to ‘Asian’ grooming gangs is extremely disappointing from the Prime Minister,” NSO said in a statement.

“Part of the problem with this issue has been a fear of not speaking openly about the ethnicity and (or) religion of the majority of perpetrators. This has, in some instances, made it worse for the victims,” it said, calling for “greater accuracy in reporting”.

“This is a matter of significant public interest, and criminality that has impacted our communities too,” the charity added.