Elon Musk's father Errol Musk visits Ram Temple: 'One of the best things I've ever done'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, described visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as one of “best things” he has ever done. He visited the temple on Wednesday and called it a "wonderful" experience, reported PTI. Errol Musk, who began his trip to India on June 1 will reportedly be in the country till June 6.(AP)

"It's wonderful, absolutely wonderful (Ayodhya visit). It's one of the best things I've ever done,” PTI quoted Errol as saying.

"I'm so glad I came to see it and can't wait till the temple gets completed, the big temple, it's going to be something like a wonder of the world," he added.

Apart from the Ram Temple, Errol also visited the nearby Hanumangarhi temple. Visiting the Taj Mahal was also on Errol’s schedule initially, however, that might not be the case anymore due to the extreme heat in the region, the report added.

‘Temples are marvellous, so are people’

Errol Musk, who began his trip to India on June 1 will reportedly be in the country till June 6. While speaking with the reporters after his temple visits, Errol described his experience of being in India so far as “wonderful” and also shared why he is here.

Errol Musk is the Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd and is here to begin working with the India-based firm.

"My experience here in India has been wonderful. I'm here (in India) to begin working with Servotech and am looking forward to spending a lot of time in the country. The temples are marvellous and so are the people," he said.

Errol was accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk during his visit to Ayodhya, where he landed at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday amid tight security. He wore a traditional Indian attire - a kurta-pyjama - during his visit to the Ram Temple.

Errol’s visit to India “is squarely focused on accelerating India's burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development," said Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.

With PTI inputs