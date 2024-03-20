Elvish Yadav bail plea: Bar association rejects rumours of clash with BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association on Wednesday denied rumours of a clash between lawyers and BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who is also an advocate. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

“It has been informed that false rumours of altercation, assault and indecent behaviour with respected senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia are being spread by people on social media in the court premises of our district civil and criminal bar association, which is baseless,” Gautam Budh Nagar district civil and criminal bar association said in a statement.

Several media reports claimed that Bhatia had a heated argument with local lawyers at the Greater Noida district court upon his arrival for a case hearing. Members of the local Bar Association told him that there would be no court-related work due to the local bar's strike. This disagreement escalated into a verbal altercation and some social media users claimed that the BJP leader was assaulted.

“Such rumours are being spread by anti-social elements with the intention of hurting the honour and dignity of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, which is strongly condemned,” the statement said.

According to reports, lawyers announced a strike at the district court of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida, due to an FIR filed against the father of a court advocate.

Bhatia had reportedly arrived at the court for a case related to YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and tensions escalated when lawyers asked him to remove his black armband, the reports said.

The bar association denied any such clash.

The police immediately took and managed to remove the BJP spokesperson from there and take to his car, the reports added.

More arrests in Elvish Yadav case

After the arrest of Elvish Yadav, Uttar Pradesh police apprehended two more suspects on Wednesday in connection with a case involving snake venom smuggling.

The arrested individuals, identified as Ishwar and Vinay, are both residents of Haryana.

The police suspect the involvement of more people in the illicit trade.

"We are scrutinising the entire video footage and investigating the role of each person. All the persons whose names come forward will be interrogated. There are many videos available on YouTube and we are investigating that as well," Noida DCP Sagar Mishra said.