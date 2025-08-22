Elvish Yadav firing incident: Faridabad police arrest accused after encounter

Faridabad police have arrested the accused man behind the firing incident at Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav's house. As per an ANI report, the man, identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, was arrested after an encounter with the police. Security personnel after gunfire reported at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence, in Gurugram(PTI)

"The accused was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. The accused fired more than half a dozen rounds from an automatic pistol at the police party during the encounter," said Faridabad PRO.

On August 17, three unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire outside the Youtuber's house.

As per police officials, the gunmen fired over two dozen rounds around 5.30AM, several of which hit the ground and first floors of the building where Yadav lives on the second floor, before fleeing the scene.

The Bigg Boss 2023 winner was not in Gurugram at the time of the incident, however, his family was inside the house.

“Our family was present at home when the firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. Around 25–30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible,” Elvish Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, said.

As per reports, the 'Bhau Gang' claimed responsibility for the attack.

A post on social media carried the text "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020", and claimed that the shooting was carried out because of Elvish Yadav's promotion of illegal betting apps.

"Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps. It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert [sic]," read the post, as reported by India Today.