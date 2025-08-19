Cops deployed at Elvish Yadav’s residence after gunfire incident

The Gurugram police have provided security cover to internet personality Elvish Yadav’s family after three motorcycle-borne suspects fired more than two dozen shots at his Sector 57 residence on Sunday morning, officials said on Monday. YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Police said at least four armed personnel have been deployed round the clock in shifts at Yadav’s house, while patrolling has been intensified in the area. “The security personnel will continue to remain deployed at Yadav’s house till further orders. We are investigating the incident from various angles, including extortion demanded by any gangster,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Kumar said investigators were also examining the credentials of an Instagram post in which the Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging Yadav had promoted betting apps that financially ruined several families. “We are investigating to ascertain who had posted it and from which location,” he added. Police said senior officials believe the post may have been an attempt to mislead the probe.

More than 10 teams of the Haryana police special task force (STF), crime branch and district police have been roped in to track the suspects. “All the teams are carrying out raids at various locations across Haryana and neighbouring states including Rajasthan and Delhi,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity. “We are primarily investigating the case from the angle of extortion demand from Elvish, about which no information might have been shared yet to police,” the officer added.

Police said the case was also briefly examined for possible links with the July 14 attack on Yadav’s friend and Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria, which stemmed from a ₹5-crore financial dispute with gangster Sunil Sardhaniya. “However, nothing concrete has surfaced yet to link both cases,” the officer said.