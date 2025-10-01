Bhuj, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday urged the soldiers to embrace new technologies, prioritize training, and remain ever-prepared as the challenges before the country have become more complex and multi-dimensional. Embrace new technologies and remain ever-prepared: Defence minister to soldiers

Singh, on a two-day visit to the Kutch region of Gujarat from Wednesday, addressed officers and personnel at the Bhuj Military Station on the eve of Vijayadashmi.

"The speed at which today's world is changing, you all are witnessing it yourselves. If we specifically look at technology in this change, the form of technology is continuously evolving....things which, until some time ago, used to be a part of modern technology, have now become a part of outdated technology," he said.

In addition to traditional warfare, the country also faces other challenges such as terrorism, cyberattacks, drone attacks and information warfare, said Singh.

He stressed that wars are not won merely with weapons. "Wars are won with morale, discipline, and consistent preparation," the defence minister said.

This was Singh's second visit to Kutch, which shares the border with Pakistan, after Operation Sindoor.

"Obviously, weapons alone are not sufficient to meet these challenges. Mental strength, updated knowledge, strategic knowledge, and adaptability are also required. Therefore, you should adopt new technologies, make training a part of your daily routine, and always keep yourselves prepared for every situation," he further said.

Singh expressed confidence that the defence personnel will transform the challenges into opportunities with courage.

"I also assure all of you that for your welfare, for the defense and security of India, whatever steps are necessary, the government will never hesitate to take them," he said.

Kutch has produced many brave souls, and the patriotic spirit of the local people and their art of living in difficult circumstances are a source of inspiration for the entire country, Singh said.

"This land of Bhuj and Kutch is not just a geographical location, but a sentiment, a saga of courage. Whether it was the 1971 war or the Kargil War of 1999, the borders of Kutch have always witnessed the bravery of our soldiers. This is a land that has defied both the wrath of nature and the attacks of enemies for centuries," said Singh.

"From a geographical perspective, this land of Kutch is surrounded by a long coastline. These borders also give us a responsibility to remain vigilant and active on both land and sea fronts. All of you soldiers are living examples of this responsibility," he said.

He then expressed confidence that "India will soon be home to one of the finest militaries in the world with the commitment of the Armed Forces".

Earlier, Singh attended a cultural event at the military station. Later, he took dinner, called 'Badakhana', with the defence staff.

On Thursday, Singh would attend a "multi agency capability exercise" followed by Shastra Poojan on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. He will also interact with the troops at Lakki Nala Military Garrison in Kutch.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.