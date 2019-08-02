‘Emergency’ in Amit Shah’s jibe at Congress in RS anti-terror debate

india

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the Congress during the debate on the anti-terror Bill, that enables the government to designate individuals as terrorists, telling the party to look at ‘its past’ before accusing the government of misusing the law.

“What happened during Emergency? All media was banned, all opposition leaders were jailed. There was no democracy for 19 months, and you are accusing us of misusing laws? Kindly look at your past,” the home minister said in Rajya Sabha responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram’s arguments during the debate on Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Bill.

Former union minister Chidambaram earlier said the Congress was not against the law but opposed the amendments: “If you see reasons for amendment, it says ‘to empower NIA’. In passing you say ‘empowers Centre to add or remove an individual’s name as a terrorist’, this mischief is why we are opposing this amendment, we are not opposing Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

The Congress leader said that the issue was that of liberty of an individual and if the law was passed, it would be struck down by courts. “An individual who commits terrorist act is punishable. But there is no clear differentiation driven out between punishing an unlawful association and punishing the member of unlawful organisation. Or if you say they are covered, why have you brought this amendment? What is the purpose of this amendment?” Chidambaram said.

Responding to the Congress leader, Shah said, “Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked as to why an individual be named a terrorist when the organisation that he belongs to has already been banned... when one organisation is banned, the same people come with a new one. How long will we keep banning organisations.”

The Home Minister said that he would have wanted unanimity on the bill. “The allegation that laws are made and not put into practice is false,” said home minister Amit Shah as he listed the cases that have been registered against terror.

