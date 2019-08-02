Parliament live updates: Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Friday while the Trinamool Congress also issued a whip, for the fifth consecutive day.

Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is likely to move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters. In Rajya Sabha, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 is likely to come up for consideration.

The Parliament session was earlier scheduled to end on July 26, however, it has been extended up to August 7 in order to carry out essential legislative business.

11:20 am IST MPs of Left parties protest against amendments in labour laws MPs of Left parties were seen protesting in the Parliament premises against amendments in labour laws and against ‘corporate appeasement’.





11:15 am IST West Bengal BJP MPs protest in Parliament premises BJP MPs from West Bengal were seen in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statues in the Parliament premises protesting over law and order situation in the state. Delhi: BJP MPs from West Bengal held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament over law & order situation in the state. pic.twitter.com/LEVFVfvHaA — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019





11:00 am IST Parliament proceedings begin Proceedings in both the Upper and Lower House have begun.





10:55 am IST BJP issues whip The BJP had on Thursday issued a three-line whip to its MPs to present during the proceedings of the Upper House today.



