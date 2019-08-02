Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Parliament live updates: Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Live Updates: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill is likely to come up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha today. Follow live updates here

By HT Correspondent | Aug 02, 2019 11:19 IST
highlights

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Friday while the Trinamool Congress also issued a whip, for the fifth consecutive day.

Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is likely to move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters. In Rajya Sabha, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 is likely to come up for consideration.

The Parliament session was earlier scheduled to end on July 26, however, it has been extended up to August 7 in order to carry out essential legislative business.

Follow live updates here

11:20 am IST

MPs of Left parties protest against amendments in labour laws

MPs of Left parties were seen protesting in the Parliament premises against amendments in labour laws and against ‘corporate appeasement’.

11:15 am IST

West Bengal BJP MPs protest in Parliament premises

BJP MPs from West Bengal were seen in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statues in the Parliament premises protesting over law and order situation in the state.

11:00 am IST

Parliament proceedings begin

Proceedings in both the Upper and Lower House have begun.

10:55 am IST

BJP issues whip

The BJP had on Thursday issued a three-line whip to its MPs to present during the proceedings of the Upper House today.

10:50 am IST

TMC issues whip

The Trinamool Congress on Friday issued a whip to its MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha during today’s proceedings.

